Eight New Waikato Regional Councillors

Provisional votes are in for the 2022 local government elections, with eight new members elected to Waikato Regional Council.

Two councillors had been re-elected unopposed, both in the Māori constituencies established nine years ago: Kataraina Hodge for Ngā Tai ki Uta, and Tipa Mahuta for Ngā Hau e Whā.

While the vast majority of votes have been counted, special votes and voting papers delivered this morning to the offices of the 11 constituent territorial authorities in the Waikato Regional Council area are yet to be included in these results.

Preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 10 October. Official results are expected to be received by Thursday, 13 October.

The first official meeting of the new council will be on Thursday, 27 October, when a chair and deputy chair will be selected by councillors.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: “The new triennium is an exciting time and there are already a number of major projects well underway which will be continuing over the coming years.

“Early in the new term, councillors will review and confirm their strategic focus. Also, a number of important pieces of policy work are underway, among them the Regional Coastal Plan and the freshwater policy review required by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.

“There are some major challenges and opportunities expected ahead that will impact on the Waikato region. Our council will be working with others, particularly our iwi partners, to continue to address these challenges and optimise these opportunities to make the Waikato region even better,” Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Clarkson, Bruce 12,521 Elected Hughes, Chris 11,527 Elected Macdonald, Meshweyla 9162 Nickel, Jennifer 11,712 Elected Rimmington, Russ 10,953 Strange, Angela 15,263 Elected

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Downard, Mich’eal 5089 Elected Kidd, Peter 478 Stevenson, Simone 3208

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Maher, Warren 5834 Elected Tegg, Denis 5499

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Adams, Anaru 2054 Cookson, Robert 5190 Elected Dunbar-Smith, Ben 6383 Elected Goodman, Anita 2928 Katzur, Justus 885 Sherwood, Philip 4595 Van der Aa, Chris 1798 Waine, David 1206

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Hayman, Jennifer 3598 Lichtwark, Fred 5016 Smith, Noel 6296 Elected Storey, Pamela 6172 Elected

Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Graf, Clyde 7025 Elected Kneebone, Stu 8709 Elected Quayle, Barry 4971 Sherriff, Judy 6216

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Hodge, Kataraina Elected unopposed

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Mahuta, Tipa Elected unopposed

