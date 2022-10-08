Eight New Waikato Regional Councillors
Provisional votes are in for the 2022 local government elections, with eight new members elected to Waikato Regional Council.
Two councillors had been re-elected unopposed, both in the Māori constituencies established nine years ago: Kataraina Hodge for Ngā Tai ki Uta, and Tipa Mahuta for Ngā Hau e Whā.
While the vast majority of votes have been counted, special votes and voting papers delivered this morning to the offices of the 11 constituent territorial authorities in the Waikato Regional Council area are yet to be included in these results.
Preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 10 October. Official results are expected to be received by Thursday, 13 October.
The first official meeting of the new council will be on Thursday, 27 October, when a chair and deputy chair will be selected by councillors.
Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: “The new triennium is an exciting time and there are already a number of major projects well underway which will be continuing over the coming years.
“Early in the new term, councillors will review and confirm their strategic focus. Also, a number of important pieces of policy work are underway, among them the Regional Coastal Plan and the freshwater policy review required by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.
“There are some major challenges and opportunities expected ahead that will impact on the Waikato region. Our council will be working with others, particularly our iwi partners, to continue to address these challenges and optimise these opportunities to make the Waikato region even better,” Mr McLay said.
Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)
Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)
|Clarkson, Bruce
|12,521
|Elected
|Hughes, Chris
|11,527
|Elected
|Macdonald, Meshweyla
|9162
|Nickel, Jennifer
|11,712
|Elected
|Rimmington, Russ
|10,953
|Strange, Angela
|15,263
|Elected
Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)
|Downard, Mich’eal
|5089
|Elected
|Kidd, Peter
|478
|Stevenson, Simone
|3208
Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)
|Maher, Warren
|5834
|Elected
|Tegg, Denis
|5499
Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Adams, Anaru
|2054
|Cookson, Robert
|5190
|Elected
|Dunbar-Smith, Ben
|6383
|Elected
|Goodman, Anita
|2928
|Katzur, Justus
|885
|Sherwood, Philip
|4595
|Van der Aa, Chris
|1798
|Waine, David
|1206
Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Hayman, Jennifer
|3598
|Lichtwark, Fred
|5016
|Smith, Noel
|6296
|Elected
|Storey, Pamela
|6172
|Elected
Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Graf, Clyde
|7025
|Elected
|Kneebone, Stu
|8709
|Elected
|Quayle, Barry
|4971
|Sherriff, Judy
|6216
Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)
|Hodge, Kataraina
|Elected unopposed
Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)
|Mahuta, Tipa
|Elected unopposed