Eight New Waikato Regional Councillors

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Provisional votes are in for the 2022 local government elections, with eight new members elected to Waikato Regional Council.

Two councillors had been re-elected unopposed, both in the Māori constituencies established nine years ago: Kataraina Hodge for Ngā Tai ki Uta, and Tipa Mahuta for Ngā Hau e Whā.

While the vast majority of votes have been counted, special votes and voting papers delivered this morning to the offices of the 11 constituent territorial authorities in the Waikato Regional Council area are yet to be included in these results.

Preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 10 October. Official results are expected to be received by Thursday, 13 October.

The first official meeting of the new council will be on Thursday, 27 October, when a chair and deputy chair will be selected by councillors.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: “The new triennium is an exciting time and there are already a number of major projects well underway which will be continuing over the coming years.

“Early in the new term, councillors will review and confirm their strategic focus. Also, a number of important pieces of policy work are underway, among them the Regional Coastal Plan and the freshwater policy review required by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.

“There are some major challenges and opportunities expected ahead that will impact on the Waikato region. Our council will be working with others, particularly our iwi partners, to continue to address these challenges and optimise these opportunities to make the Waikato region even better,” Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Clarkson, Bruce 12,521 Elected 
Hughes, Chris 11,527 Elected 
Macdonald, Meshweyla 9162   
Nickel, Jennifer 11,712 Elected 
Rimmington, Russ 10,953   
Strange, Angela 15,263 Elected 

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Downard, Mich’eal 5089 Elected 
Kidd, Peter 478   
Stevenson, Simone 3208   

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Maher, Warren 5834 Elected 
Tegg, Denis 5499   

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Adams, Anaru 2054   
Cookson, Robert 5190 Elected 
Dunbar-Smith, Ben 6383 Elected 
Goodman, Anita 2928   
Katzur, Justus 885   
Sherwood, Philip 4595   
Van der Aa, Chris 1798   
Waine, David 1206   

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Hayman, Jennifer 3598   
Lichtwark, Fred 5016   
Smith, Noel 6296 Elected 
Storey, Pamela 6172 Elected 

Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Graf, Clyde 7025 Elected 
Kneebone, Stu 8709 Elected 
Quayle, Barry 4971   
Sherriff, Judy 6216   

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Hodge, Kataraina   Elected unopposed 

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Mahuta, Tipa    Elected unopposed

