Sophie Handford Delighted To Be Re-elected To The Kāpiti Coast District Council

Councillor Sophie Handford said she was overwhelmed to be re-elected to represent the Paekākāriki- Raumati Ward based on progress results.

“I feel honoured to be able to continue to represent and serve the place we love and call home.”

“I’m excited to work with my colleagues around the council table during this period of immense change.”

“Now is the time for us to take the challenges in our midst seriously. The next generation is counting on us”

