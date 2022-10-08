Sophie Handford Delighted To Be Re-elected To The Kāpiti Coast District Council
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: Sophie Handford
Councillor Sophie Handford said she was overwhelmed to be
re-elected to represent the Paekākāriki- Raumati Ward
based on progress results.
“I feel honoured to be
able to continue to represent and serve the place we love
and call home.”
“I’m excited to work with my
colleagues around the council table during this period of
immense change.”
“Now is the time for us to take
the challenges in our midst seriously. The next generation
is counting on
us”
