Hamilton City Council’s Preliminary Results Bring A Change
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
As Hamilton City Council inches closer to confirming the
next era of elected members, there’s been one change in
the new Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.
Today, more than 3000
votes cast on Election Day have been counted, known as
preliminary results, reaffirming Paula Southgate as the
front runner for re-election as Mayor.
The Kirikiriroa
Maaori Ward sees Melaina Huaki now in one of the two seats
with Moko Tauariki, signalling it will be a close race to
the finish line.
The following candidates have been
provisionally elected as Hamilton City
councillors:
East Ward
- Ryan
Hamilton
- Anna Casey-Cox
- Maxine van
Oosten
- Mark Donovan
- Kesh
Naidoo-Rauf
- Andrew Bydder
West
Ward
- Geoff Taylor
- Angela
O’Leary
- Ewan Wilson
- Sarah
Thomson
- Emma Pike
- Louise
Hutt
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward
- Moko
Tauariki
- Melaina Huaki
With special
votes still to be counted, Hamilton’s vote count is
28.8%.
Final results (preliminary results + all
special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13
October.
Download
the preliminary
results
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…More>>