Hamilton City Council’s Preliminary Results Bring A Change

As Hamilton City Council inches closer to confirming the next era of elected members, there’s been one change in the new Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

Today, more than 3000 votes cast on Election Day have been counted, known as preliminary results, reaffirming Paula Southgate as the front runner for re-election as Mayor.

The Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward sees Melaina Huaki now in one of the two seats with Moko Tauariki, signalling it will be a close race to the finish line.

The following candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City councillors:

East Ward

Ryan Hamilton

Anna Casey-Cox

Maxine van Oosten

Mark Donovan

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

Andrew Bydder

West Ward

Geoff Taylor

Angela O’Leary

Ewan Wilson

Sarah Thomson

Emma Pike

Louise Hutt

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward

Moko Tauariki

Melaina Huaki

With special votes still to be counted, Hamilton’s vote count is 28.8%.

Final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13 October.

