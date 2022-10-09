Mt Creighton Fire Update 4
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Ground and aerial firefighting is continuing in order to
contain the vegetation fire on the slopes of Mt Creighton
above the Glenorchy Road near Queenstown.
Fire and
Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says fire
activity typically increases in the afternoon as wind
increases, humidity levels drop and vegetation dries
out.
"We have seven ground crews and six helicopters
working hard to contain the fire to its current location in
the 25 Mile Creek catchment. We are also identifying the
resources we will need for tomorrow," Mr Mawhinney
says.
