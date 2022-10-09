Mt Creighton Fire Update #5

Firefighters have made significant progress today towards containing the vegetation fire on the slopes of Mt Creighton, above the Glenorchy Road near Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney said the fire had burned about 230 hectares within a 13km perimeter. The terrain is very challenging for ground crews and waterbombing helicopter pilots alike, with steep faces and gullies. The highest point of the fireground is 1300 metres.

"Everyone has put in a huge effort today to knock down the fire. Tomorrow we will start mopping up the remaining hotspots."

Mr Mawhinney cautioned that it was too soon to define the fire as fully contained within a secure and blacked out perimeter. "We are optimistic, but tomorrow afternoon’s weather may cause us some difficulties, with very strong winds forecast before the arrival of another front."

If the winds are as strong as forecast, helicopters are unlikely to be able to operate in the afternoon and ground crews may have to be stood down until conditions ease. "We are planning for all eventualities," he said.

Ground crews finished at 5pm today and the helicopter operations will stand down at evening civil twilight, about 7.30pm. Firefighting will resume in the morning.

