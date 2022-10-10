Mt Creighton Fire Update 5
Monday, 10 October 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are back on the Mt Creighton fireground near
Queenstown this morning, tackling hotspots identified by
thermal imaging.
Fire and Emergency Incident
Controller Mark Mawhinney says the situation was stable
overnight, with calm conditions and cool temperatures. The
fireground remains at 230 hectares within a 13km perimeter.
Most of the fireground is on Mt Crichton station, with a
small area of adjacent DOC estate also
affected.
Thermal imaging is underway this morning to
help identify remaining hotspots that will be tackled by the
specialist vegetation crews using hand tools. Two
helicopters are on standby to carry out targeted
waterbombing in support of the ground crews.
Mr
Mawhinney says there is a window of favourable weather this
morning before winds are forecast to strengthen this
afternoon. Gusts of 120km are possible. In those conditions,
all firefighters would be withdrawn from the fireground and
aerial operations will stop. Between 10-15mm of rain is also
expected.
© Scoop Media
