Mt Creighton Fire Update 5

Firefighters are back on the Mt Creighton fireground near Queenstown this morning, tackling hotspots identified by thermal imaging.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says the situation was stable overnight, with calm conditions and cool temperatures. The fireground remains at 230 hectares within a 13km perimeter. Most of the fireground is on Mt Crichton station, with a small area of adjacent DOC estate also affected.

Thermal imaging is underway this morning to help identify remaining hotspots that will be tackled by the specialist vegetation crews using hand tools. Two helicopters are on standby to carry out targeted waterbombing in support of the ground crews.

Mr Mawhinney says there is a window of favourable weather this morning before winds are forecast to strengthen this afternoon. Gusts of 120km are possible. In those conditions, all firefighters would be withdrawn from the fireground and aerial operations will stop. Between 10-15mm of rain is also expected.

