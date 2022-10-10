Police launch homicide investigation in Wattle Downs

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:

A homicide investigation is underway in Wattle Downs following the death of a man in a vehicle last night.

Police were called to Hobart Crescent at about 10.42pm on Sunday 9 September where one person was located deceased.

Police have subsequently arrested a 41-year-old woman in relation to this incident.

This woman has now been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police are not currently seeking anyone further in relation to the death, however a number of enquiries remain ongoing.

Wattle Downs residents can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area today.

A post mortem and formal identification will also be carried out in due course.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police, and has information that may assist our enquiries, can contact us on 105 quoting the file number 221010/9097.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment

on this matter.

