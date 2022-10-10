Police launch homicide investigation in Wattle Downs
Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau
CIB:
A homicide investigation is underway in Wattle
Downs following the death of a man in a vehicle last
night.
Police were called to Hobart Crescent at about
10.42pm on Sunday 9 September where one person was located
deceased.
Police have subsequently arrested a
41-year-old woman in relation to this incident.
This
woman has now been charged with murder and is expected to
appear in the Manukau District Court today.
Police are
not currently seeking anyone further in relation to the
death, however a number of enquiries remain
ongoing.
Wattle Downs residents can expect to see a
continued Police presence in the area today.
A post
mortem and formal identification will also be carried out in
due course.
Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police,
and has information that may assist our enquiries, can
contact us on 105 quoting the file number
221010/9097.
As this matter is now before the Court,
Police are limited in further comment
on this
matter.
