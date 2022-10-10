Push-up Challenge To Help Keep The Rescue Helicopter In The Air

The mighty Tasman Mako are laying down the challenge to raise $10,000 towards the NBS 2022 Rescue Helicopter Appeal, that runs until the end of October.

Mako players have launched the NBS 10 for 10 Challenge, where NBS will donate $10 for every video published to social media of someone doing 10 push ups.

NBS CEO Tony Cadigan says they are aiming for 1,000 entries and have local leaders and personalities on board to get things started.

“There is huge support in our community for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, so we have come up with this fun challenge where people can get involved and help contribute to the 2022 Appeal. We’d love to see lots of videos being posted, with big smiles on people’s faces as they do their push-ups,” Tony says.

The NBS 10 for 10 Challenge follows the official launch of this year’s Appeal at the Tasman Mako rugby match at Trafalgar Park on 24 September, when the helicopter crew made a special trip to deliver the game ball.

Almost $3,000 was donated by match-goers on the 24th, with Whakatū Girls Rugby Trust members collecting at the gates. This was matched dollar-for-dollar by NBS.

Joining the Mako in laying down the push-up challenge are:

former All Black Wyatt Crockett

the Nelson MediaWorks Radio team, including presenters Max Goodman and Blair Kiddey

Nelson surgeon and winner of NBS Dancing for a Cause 2018 Ros Pochin

Some of your favourite Nelson Giants basketball players

Ethan Blackadder

Doug Paulin and some of your local Sealord crew

and many more.

Mako player Monu Moli says that the challenge is meant to be fun and achievable.

“We know you can do it and encourage some creativity here. Whether you are giving us 10 of your gym-honed best, 10 on your knees or 10 from your chair doing vertical pushes against a wall – it counts.

“Every entry matters when NBS are giving $10 per video, so we say karawhiua – give it heaps!”

How to get involved in the 10 for 10 Challenge

Do 10 push ups: Post a video of you (with others if you like) doing 10 push ups on your chosen social media account. Tag #NBS10for10 when you post the video Tag some mates into your post and encourage them to do their own push up challenge video

Other ways people can show their support

Donations can be made at any NBS Branch or online at nbshelicopterappeal.nz

You can make a general donation or donate the cost of essential gear such as a paramedic’s helmet or crew member’s harness.

Show your support by becoming an appeal supporter by buying an appeal sticker or host a fundraising event in your workplace or neighbourhood.

Sign up for NBS’ special 6-month investment account rate. NBS are offering a market-leading 4% interest for deposits of $5,000 or more and will donate $200 to the Rescue Helicopter Appeal for every new 6-month term investment opened. Terms and conditions apply.

Quick facts about the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

The crew respond to an average of 500 call-outs throughout the Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Buller regions each year

The service is available non-stop: 24/7, 365 days a year

The average cost of one call-out is $3,500

In August alone, the helicopter made 30 missions. In the last 12 months from August 2021 they flew 411 missions.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is partially funded by a joint venture between ACC and the Ministry of Health. The remaining 40% of operational costs ($1.65M per annum) must be raised through sponsorships and fundraising.

The rescue helicopter crew comprise pilots, crewmen and critical care flight paramedics.

