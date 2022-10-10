Recognition Of The Four Fatalities Following Crashes Over The Weekend

Bay of Plenty Police are very concerned about the four fatalities that occurred over the weekend in the district.

Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe says “any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy, let alone multiple fatalities, over such a short period of time”.

“Police are now working hard to understand why these crashes occurred and our focus is on supporting the families and providing them with answers.

“Such a sudden loss of life is extremely hard for families to come to terms with and is life changing, knowing a loved one is gone.

“The impact is also keenly felt by the emergency services who attend.”

Police urge all drivers to drive with care.

Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a vehicle, they have a responsibility to themselves and other road users to drive safely, free from impairment, securely restrained and completely focused on the task at hand.

“In large part the answer to reducing trauma on our roads rests with those behind the wheel.”

Attributed to Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe

