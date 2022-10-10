Mt Creighton Fire - Update 8
Monday, 10 October 2022, 8:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Steady rain has been falling on the Mt Creighton
fireground near Queenstown since late this afternoon, and
firefighting activities have been suspended.
Fire and
Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says
helicopters were stood down due to high winds at 4pm and
ground crews had withdrawn by 5pm.
Earlier, good
progress had been made extinguishing the 13 hotspots that
had been identified by thermal imaging this morning. There
have been no signs of flare ups today and the rain is
mitigating the risks caused by the wind this
evening.
Mr Mawhinney says Fire and Emergency will be
monitoring the site tomorrow but do not plan to have crews
on the ground. After the rain, conditions would be too
slippery for firefighters to work safely on the steep
slopes.
Another thermal imaging flight is likely in
the next 48 hours to assess whether the rain has finished
what the ground crews and waterbombers began today, and
extinguished the remaining
hotspots.
