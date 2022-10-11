Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 5:21 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards

10 October 2022

Napier, Hawke’s Bay

The organisers of the inaugural Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards announced today the projects and people nominated for the eight award categories in the awards programme. The Awards are a significant new regional showcase designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve Hawke’s Bay’s heritage landscape.

“The people who called Te Matau a Māui / Hawke’s Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artefacts they left behind and the stories they told. Their legacies gift us today our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region.” said Jeremy Smith, Heritage Manager/GM, Art Deco Trust and one of the organisers of the event.

“The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are the opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke’s Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience.” Smith said.

The categories and shortlist nominees are:

Domestic Building, Saved and Restored:

Glenlyon, Lincoln Road, Napier

Hawthorne House, Railway Road South, Hastings

Paradise Cottage, Paradise Road, Napier

Te Mata House, Havelock North

Whare Ra, Havelock North

Public Realm – Saved and Restored:

114 Hastings Street, Napier

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Municipal Buildings, Hastings

Napier Hill Cemetery – Napier City Council gardens team

New Zealand Remembrance Army, Hawke’s Bay branch

Park Island Cemetery War Graves Restoration project, Napier

The County Hotel, Napier

Tribune Precinct Restoration, Hastings

Art Deco Era Saved and Restored:

Antique Centre (former Ross and Glendinning Building), Tennyson Street, Napier

Daily Telegraph Building, Tennyson Street, Napier

Kelly McNeil Building, Queens Street East, Hastings

Las Palmas Building, King Street, North, Hastings

Māori Realm:

Ngā Ara Tipuna

Te Tū Marae ki Te Matau a Māui Project

Future Heritage:

Tribune Precinct, Queens Street East, Hastings

Heritage Hero:

Central Hawke's Bay Museum

Corrine Bowey -Encore Dancers – Born To Move Dance Studio

Denise Gore

Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club

Michael Fowler

Pat Benson

The Deco Bus Tour

The volunteers at Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank

Heritage Tourism Award:

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Tribune Precinct, Hastings

Seismic Strengthening:

Kelly McNeil Building, Hastings

Toitoi, Hawke’s Bay Opera House – our cultural heart, Hastings

Tribune Precinct, Hastings

 

Judging the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are:

James Blackburne, a Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects, James is a passionate advocate for the protection of heritage in his tūrangawaewae – Tairāwhiti. After graduating from the Auckland School of Architecture in 1993, James worked briefly for the Tairawhiti Branch Committee of New Zealand Historic Places Trust as a researcher of heritage places, before embarking on his career in architecture. James is a founding member and current President of Historic Places Aotearoa and in 2022 was appointed to the Board of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Nigel How, is Ngati Kahungunu, living at Iwitea Pa just north of Wairoa. Nigel has been heavily involved in traditional Maori arts for over 30 years and was a voluntary marae-based wananga tutor for 16 years. Nigel has authored several historical papers, reports, and booklets, including co-authoring the ‘Te Rauwa’ cultural and historical assessment of the central Wairoa business district. His current roles include Registrar of Wairoa Museum, Chair of Wairoa Taiwhenua, Board Member of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, and trustee of Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust.

Dr Elizabeth Pishief is a heritage consultant and passionate advocate for heritage values, which she believes are significant to people’s sense of place, identity, and overall well-being. Elizabeth is a member of ICOMOS New Zealand, the New Zealand Archaeological Association, the Professional Historians Association of New Zealand Aotearoa, Museums Aotearoa, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Historic Places Hawke’s Bay, and currently serves on the executive of Historic Places Aotearoa.

Jana Uhlirova, born in the Czech Republic, where she completed a master’s degree in Art History and Museology, immigrated to New Zealand in 2005. Since 2011 Jana has been working as Curator and Manager at Central Hawke’s Bay Museum in Waipawa. “Learning about New Zealand history and Māori culture, working with the community to make art, history, and education available to the public is one of my great passions.”

The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards have been established by the region’s four Councils – Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, and Wairoa District Council with additional support from Art Deco Trust, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Historic Places Aotearoa, Historic Places Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

The Awards programme is an exciting opportunity to celebrate and nurture the preservation of Hawke’s Bay’s cultural heritage. To be held every two years, these Awards recognise excellence in heritage and history conservation, heritage tourism and heritage storytelling, and will promote the values of world-class heritage retention and conservation to the wider community and provide much-deserved recognition for those who inspire us to connect with our past.

Winners will receive a handcrafted award commissioned by acclaimed Hawke’s Bay artist Ema Scott and will reflect the significance of occasion.

The winners in each category and the 2022 supreme award winner will be announced at a gala event at the newly restored Assembly Hall, in the Municipal Building complex, Hastings on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

Tickets are now on sale at www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/hawkes-bay-heritage-awards/hastings

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 