Kāpiti Mayor-elect Ready For A Fresh Approach

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

New Mayor of Kāpiti Janet Holborow says the line-up of newly elected members and a new Chief Executive brings an opportunity to reset the council to address challenges ahead.

“This was a close result, we have many new faces, and the message is clear that our community wants a fresh approach, and I’m ready to bring that.

For Holborow bringing the council and community together on a shared vision will be the first step. “Over the coming weeks, elected members will set the direction for the next three years, focussing on building trust with each other and the community as we face the massive challenges ahead.”

“The biggest issues facing us are Climate Change and Three Waters”, says the Mayor-elect. “When Three Waters happens Local Government will be thrown on its ear, and we have the opportunity to create a future for local government which focuses on local issues and services.”

“It’s clear that the impacts of our changing climate are already with us. The recent flooding at Pekapeka and Raumati is an indication of what’s to come. It’s a top priority to bed in and put a climate change lens over all council business. I will create a Climate Change Committee to continue with the work already underway in our Climate Emergency Action Plan”.

“We have so many individuals and organisations doing incredible work in the climate space. It will be important to support these groups and work as a council to protect our environment and biodiversity.

Furthermore, Holborow says that the community board need to be supported to connect with their communities and achieve their goals. “The community boards are stacked with talent, and I’ll ensure they’re better resourced to provide a stronger linkage into council decision-making.”

“We have such a vibrant and creative district. There’s so much we can do to support the talent which exists in our community, and I look forward to a council which works alongside the community to make the most of the people and opportunities in our district.”

“There is a lot to do but by working in partnership across the region, with Iwi, other councils, and with Central Government we’ll find shared solutions to shared issues”, adds Holborow.

Kapiti Coast District Council
 
 
 
