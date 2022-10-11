Have You Seen Kalisa?
Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the community's help to locate
78-year-old Kalisa Akiono who has been reported missing from
Sunnyvale.
Kalisa was last seen on Monday 10 October
leaving his property to go for a walk and has not returned
home.
He was last seen wearing a brown/black checkered
long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and jandals.
Kalisa is
also described to have distinctive tattoos on both of his
legs and his left arm.
Police and family have concerns
for Kalisa's welfare and we ask anyone who has seen him to
get in touch with Police immediately.
Anyone with
information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote
221011/4201.
