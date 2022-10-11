Have You Seen Kalisa?

Police are asking for the community's help to locate 78-year-old Kalisa Akiono who has been reported missing from Sunnyvale.

Kalisa was last seen on Monday 10 October leaving his property to go for a walk and has not returned home.

He was last seen wearing a brown/black checkered long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and jandals.

Kalisa is also described to have distinctive tattoos on both of his legs and his left arm.

Police and family have concerns for Kalisa's welfare and we ask anyone who has seen him to get in touch with Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote 221011/4201.

