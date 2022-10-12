Record Month Of Adoptions At Taupō Pound

When it comes to getting animals adopted, the team at the Taupō Pound is like a dog with a bone.

In September, new homes were found for 27 dogs, almost a dog a day and a new record for a single month at the Taupō Pound.

Pound keeper Taylor Hori says another 14 dogs have been adopted in the first 10 days of October.

“We’re doing really well, we’re pleased with those results,” he says.

“Usually when we have high numbers like that, it means we’ve been really busy, so it can be stressful but knowing that many dogs have new homes makes it all worth it.”

Mr Hori says the team appreciates every whānau that adopts a dog and gives it a second chance.

“We actually adopt a lot of them outside the district, so it’s the wider community as well. Anybody that does reach out to the pound is a true blessing, they’re the ones saving lives.”

While the high adoption numbers are positive, he says the need for rehoming would be reduced if people took responsibility for their dogs and got them desexed.

“We’ve probably had a record number of puppies surrendered so far this month. We’ve had almost 20 dogs in 10 days, purely from litters that people can’t handle.

“Having a dog, or any pet, is a responsibility and desexing is a big part of that. Unless you’re breeding dogs intentionally, getting them desexed reduces the stress on everyone and makes sure we don’t have to deal with litters of unwanted puppies. It’s not fair on the dogs either, to come into this world unwanted and shipped around.

“We also spend a lot of time collecting roaming dogs. Another part of that responsibility of being a dog owner is making sure it is secured.”

Every dog adopted from the Taupō Pound comes with a 15 per cent discount on desexing and vaccinations at Vetora Taupō.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, check out the Taupō District Adopt a Dog page on Facebook.

