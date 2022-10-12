Charges Following Wellington Motorway Protest

Six people have been arrested following protest action at Wellington's Terrace Tunnel this morning.

Police were called to the tunnel about 7.35am after reports of people blocking the road in peak traffic.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester says Police acted quickly to minimise risk to public safety.

"While protest activity in itself is lawful, the actions of those on the motorway this morning were not.

"Being on foot on the motorway is incredibly dangerous, not only for those individuals, but for motorists.

"We will not hesitate to take action in cases where safety is threatened."

The six people have been charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance, and have been held in custody to appear in the Wellington District Court.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

