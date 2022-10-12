Charges Following Wellington Motorway Protest
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Six people have been arrested following protest action at
Wellington's Terrace Tunnel this morning.
Police were
called to the tunnel about 7.35am after reports of people
blocking the road in peak traffic.
Wellington Area
Commander Inspector Dean Silvester says Police acted quickly
to minimise risk to public safety.
"While protest
activity in itself is lawful, the actions of those on the
motorway this morning were not.
"Being on foot on the
motorway is incredibly dangerous, not only for those
individuals, but for motorists.
"We will not hesitate
to take action in cases where safety is
threatened."
The six people have been charged with
wilful trespass and criminal nuisance, and have been held in
custody to appear in the Wellington District Court.
As
the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…More>>