Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arataki Track Closed Due To Erosion Risk

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Erosion has forced the closure of a second track in DOC’s Maniapoto district, with a landslip on the Arataki Track.

Graham Kimber, DOC’s Maniapoto Operations Manager, says work is underway to determine repair options for the track, on the eastern side of the Pureora Forest in the central North Island.

The closed section is from the YMCA Camp Park Lee – within Pureora Forest – to the end of Arataki Rd.

The landslip is approximately 15 metres wide with a drop of up to 3 metres. It is on the eastern side of the Arataki Suspension Bridge and is on the section of track running along the Arataki Stream.

“We’ve had staff visit the site and carry out some initial inspections, but we need to do more technical work to establish what sort of repair is feasible and safe,” Graham Kimber says.

“This will take time, and in the interest of visitor safety, we’ve closed this track.”

DOC still needs to undertake geo-technical assessment and planning for any repair, either short-term or long-term. The remote track is popular with bikepackers and DOC is prioritising the repair planning and work.

Signs have been placed on the track to advise of the closure. Anyone planning recreation in the area is urged to check relevant websites for up-to-date information.

The Arataki Track is part of the Centre of North Island Heartland Ride and is used by people accessing the popular Pureora Timber Trail. The Timber Trail itself is not affected by the closure but ride planning will be required as the Arataki Track provides access to the Timber Trail.

DOC is dealing with a high number of spring weather-related slips, washouts and subsidence on New Zealand’s tracks. With climate change, we are seeing conditions exacerbated by more frequent and extreme weather events.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 