Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Little Eyes Light Up At New Children’s Ward Playground

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Gisborne Hospital’s youngest visitors can now enjoy a brand new playground thanks to the generosity of the Tairāwhiti community and the dedication of staff.

An event was held today at Whetu Ao Rawhiti Planet Sunshine children’s ward to acknowledge the people, trusts and organisations that have contributed to the upgrade.

Registered nurse and paediatric quality and education coordinator Sue Cranston has led the upgrade, with the support of Molly Para and others.

Ms Cranston described it as a very long, hard road that has taken many years, presenting many stumbling blocks along the way.

“I’m almost overwhelmed that we’ve finally made it. There are so many people to thank who have helped us make it to the end in big and small ways,” she said.

“Twelve years ago, an enthusiastic and committed group of people including cultural and consumer leadership set off on to this journey.

“Little eyes light up when seeing the playground and the children are often busting to get out here and play. It has been worth every ounce of effort.”

Ms Cranston firstly acknowledged Countdown supermarkets and their initial contribution of almost $60,000.

“Without this large injection of money we couldn’t have even contemplated taking on this project,” she added.

Currie Construction completed the rebuild and went ‘above and beyond’ to complete the project, doing extra work on top of the brief and donating time to get the job done to a high standard.

Lytton, Gisborne Boys’ and Girls’ high school students have created and donated a number of impressive artworks to the playground.

“The art pieces are incredible, thank you to the teachers and students who have so generously donated their time and included these pieces within their annual school curriculum.”

The playground has been co-designed by Sarah Wolfe from Oliver and Wolfe Architects with a group of primary school children from the 2018 Aurora Education Trust Leadership programme. The group also raised $6,800 for the in-ground trampoline.

A sizeable contribution was also received from a trust fund originally seeded by the Cast for Kids fundraiser, created by Robert Hunter.

Gisborne Road Pirates fundraising included the basket swing and the Nick’s Head Charity has fundraised towards the oncology garden as well as much-needed medical equipment.

Many of the native plants in the playground area were donated by Kauri Forno and the Women’s Native Tree Project.

Among other contributors acknowledged during the event were:

Atkins concrete/FirthThe Warehouse 
PaintzoneDancefit Studios
Fulton HoganWhangara Farms
K and M WattsKings signs
Andy EvansTrust Tairawhiti
Donations in memory of Judy WattsCedenco Social Club
Moira LewisEat Smart Tairāwhiti

Tracey Schwass

Molly Para

Te Whatu Ora Staff

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 