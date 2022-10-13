Mayoral Relief Fund Extended And Open To Those Affected By SH6 Closure

The Mayoral Relief fund has been extended to allow more time for people affected by the severe weather event in August to submit in an application to the fund. The new deadline for applications is 30 November 2022. A review of that date will be undertaken two weeks before the deadline, to determine if a further extension is required.

Nelson Mayor-Elect Dr Nick Smith has also indicated that, after discussing with Tasman Mayor Tim King, the existing Mayoral Relief Panel will continue to assess applications until the end of October when the new Council is sworn in. The panel consists of Nelson and Tasman representatives. Representing Nelson, the current panel members are Rachel Reese, Brian McGurk and Gaile Noonan. This will ensure there is no gap in applications being processed.

Mayor-Elect Smith reiterated the importance of continuity at this time. “The Mayoral Relief fund is there to help people who have suffered financial hardship from the August weather event. I have asked for the deadline to be extended, as many people do not yet know the full costs they are facing.

“I have asked the current panel to continue in their role of assessing applications, so they can continue their work to help those affected return to normal. They have been doing a good job so far, and understand the needs of the impacted community. These appointments will also allow our newly elected Council to focus on transition and induction and get elected members working for the city as quickly and effectively as possible.”

The Mayoral Relief Fund will also take into consideration the impact of the closure of SH6 from Tuesday 1 November through to Sunday 18 December 2022.

“Waka Kotahi need to close SH6 to undertake urgent repairs, however this will have a major impact on those that utilise this route for their work or business. We would encourage those people that are financially impacted by this closure to also apply to the Mayoral Relief Fund.”

Mayor-Elect Smith reiterated his thanks to Nelsonians as they recover from this event.

“This event had a significant impact on our region and it will take time for our city to recover. I want to reassure Nelson that we are working as quickly as possible so we bounce back from this event, and the Mayoral Relief Fund is a key component of this recovery. Even if you have not yet been able to determine the extent of your losses, please still make an application to the fund. This will make the panel aware of your situation and can offer some interim financial assistance.”

Applications can be made through shape.nelson.govt.nz/mayor-relief-fund or hard copies are available at Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre, Civic House, 110 Trafalgar St, Nelson. Tasman residents can get a hard copy of the form from Tasman District Council customer service centres across their region.

