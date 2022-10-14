Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brightening Up Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka

Friday, 14 October 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

What was once a wall in need of a refresh is now bursting with colour and significance to the park it looks over.

As part of an initiative to bring a new, vibrant experience and feel to the area, Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, an urban park in Mount Maunganui, is now home to an eye-catching mural designed and painted by local artist Paul Darragh.

The style of the mural reflects the park’s name which refers to the activity of circling birds flying above in their search for food.

Paul’s design is an abstract, geometric interpretation of what birds see when looking down on Mount Maunganui, and he says the finished product has changed the dynamic of the park.

“I always want people to come away from my work with a feeling of joy, and that’s through the colour and the ways the shapes are composed because it creates movement,” says Paul.

Tauranga City Council Arts and Culture Manager James Wilson says the new look and feel the mural creates is not only a positive addition for park-users but for local businesses too.

“This space is a visible and accessible spot that’s frequently used by the community for markets and social gatherings, so it’s great to see colour brightening the area.

“Art speaks volumes and a mural like this goes a long way to improve how everyone interacts with an area,” says James.

Paul’s successful design was chosen from submissions by select local artists who were tasked with telling the story of Te Papa by using the park’s name or expressing the culture of residents in their art.

The work has been completed in time for the return of cruise ships to Tauranga Moana from this weekend.

“With the influx of summer holiday-makers I think it’s a great spot for selfies,” Paul says.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 