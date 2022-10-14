Brightening Up Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka

What was once a wall in need of a refresh is now bursting with colour and significance to the park it looks over.

As part of an initiative to bring a new, vibrant experience and feel to the area, Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, an urban park in Mount Maunganui, is now home to an eye-catching mural designed and painted by local artist Paul Darragh.

The style of the mural reflects the park’s name which refers to the activity of circling birds flying above in their search for food.

Paul’s design is an abstract, geometric interpretation of what birds see when looking down on Mount Maunganui, and he says the finished product has changed the dynamic of the park.

“I always want people to come away from my work with a feeling of joy, and that’s through the colour and the ways the shapes are composed because it creates movement,” says Paul.

Tauranga City Council Arts and Culture Manager James Wilson says the new look and feel the mural creates is not only a positive addition for park-users but for local businesses too.

“This space is a visible and accessible spot that’s frequently used by the community for markets and social gatherings, so it’s great to see colour brightening the area.

“Art speaks volumes and a mural like this goes a long way to improve how everyone interacts with an area,” says James.

Paul’s successful design was chosen from submissions by select local artists who were tasked with telling the story of Te Papa by using the park’s name or expressing the culture of residents in their art.

The work has been completed in time for the return of cruise ships to Tauranga Moana from this weekend.

“With the influx of summer holiday-makers I think it’s a great spot for selfies,” Paul says.



