Overnight Closure On SH1 Between Constellation Drive And Silverdale

Friday, 14 October 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would like to advise of a full northbound closure on State Highway 1 (SH1) between Constellation Drive and Silverdale on Monday 24 October (Labour Day) between 9.30pm and 5am.

The following ramps will also be closed:

  • Constellation Drive northbound on-ramp
  • Greville Road northbound off-ramp and on-ramp
  • Oteha Valley Road northbound off-ramp and on-ramp
  • Silverdale northbound off-ramp
  • BP Service Station Dairy Flat off-ramp and on-ramp (no public access)

We will be capitalising on this closure by carrying out maintenance work and safety improvements. This will be delivered by two crews working together to minimise any additional disruptions to road users.

There will be a signposted detour via Paul Matthews Road, Bush Road, Albany Expressway and Dairy Flat Highway. This will add approximately 15 minutes to your journey time so please plan ahead.

Please note this work may be rescheduled due to weather or COVID-19 compliance requirements. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for updates.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

