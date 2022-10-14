Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Formal Consultation Opens On District Plan Changes

Friday, 14 October 2022, 8:46 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council is asking for public feedback on a series of proposed changes to the Taupō District Plan.

The District Plan is the community’s key document for managing the way people use their land, from rural areas and lifestyle blocks, to houses being built in our towns and villages. Its rules set out what you can do as of right (permitted activities) and what activities need to be looked at more carefully through a resource consent application. The council ran an informal consultation on the draft changes during May and June and now is calling for formal submissions.

The council is proposing to make six changes to the District Plan. All proposed changes aim to ensure the District Plan is operating as efficiently and effectively as possible prior to the outcomes of the Resource Management Act reform being put in place. Some changes are to bring the plan up to date, and others are the result of community feedback. All are designed to encourage appropriate and sustainable development in the Taupō District while protecting its unique environment.

One or more of the proposed changes are likely to affect everyone in the district. For example, if you live rurally, Plan Change 42 is likely to impact you. If you’re planning to build or renovate your home, Plan Change 39 changes the building coverage (the amount of space on your section that your house can take up) in most residential environments.

The proposed plan changes are:

Plan Change 38 – Strategic Directions

Plan Change 39 – Residential Building Coverage

Plan Change 40 – Taupō Town Centre Environment

Plan Change 41 – Deletion of out of date fault lines

Plan Change 42 – General Rural and Rural Lifestyle Environments

Plan Change 43 – Taupō Industrial Environments

Anyone can make a submission. Council’s policy staff can help with interpreting the plan changes. You can contact them on 07 376 0899 or 0800 ASK TDC or by emailing districtplan@taupo.govt.nz.

If you need help to formulate a submission or understand how the changes may impact on plans you have, you may need to talk to a planning consultant.

Under the Resource Management Act you must complete your submission on the required form. You can view all the plan changes and find the relevant submission forms at www.taupo.govt.nz/districtplanchanges. If you prefer to read a hard copy of the plan changes, you can visit a council service centre in Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino, or a Taupō District library. Submissions close at 4.30pm on Friday 9 December 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 