Final Election Results Announced For Waikato Regional Council

All votes have now been counted, with no changes to the make-up of the 14-member Waikato Regional Council announced on Election Day.

Elected members will take office tomorrow (Sunday, 16 October). However, an elected member cannot act until after they have been officially sworn in, which will take place during the triennial meeting of the new council starting at 11am on Thursday, 27 October.

A decision on who will be the chair and deputy chair will be made by councillors at that same meeting, being held in the council chambers in Hamilton. The meeting will be livestreamed: https://youtu.be/FVjgSt9S7gE.

A declaration of the official results has been published on the council’s website today: waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said the majority of councillors had already come together with the executive leadership team at an informal hui (meeting) at Maungatautari on Thursday.

“There are six incumbents who have returned, but with eight new regional councillors elected, it was a valuable opportunity to get to know one another and meet the executive team, as well as for councillors to share some of what they'd like to achieve over the next three years.

“It’s clear councillors have a shared desire and commitment to working as a team for the greater good of the Waikato region, and staff will support them in this,” Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (final results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Clarkson, Bruce 14,864 Elected Hughes, Chris 13,282 Elected Macdonald, Meshweyla 11,054 Nickel, Jennifer 13,937 Elected Rimmington, Russ 12,716 Strange, Angela 18,155 Elected

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Downard, Mich’eal 6319 Elected Kidd, Peter 584 Stevenson, Simone 4079

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Maher, Warren 6979 Elected Tegg, Denis 6542

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Adams, Anaru 2585 Cookson, Robert 6596 Elected Dunbar-Smith, Ben 7957 Elected Goodman, Anita 3532 Katzur, Justus 1082 Sherwood, Philip 5943 Van der Aa, Chris 2303 Waine, David 1480

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Hayman, Jennifer 4272 Lichtwark, Fred 5994 Smith, Noel 7389 Elected Storey, Pamela 7315 Elected

Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Graf, Clyde 8467 Elected Kneebone, Stu 10,332 Elected Quayle, Barry 5905 Sherriff, Judy 7438

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Hodge, Kataraina Elected unopposed

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Mahuta, Tipa Elected unopposed

