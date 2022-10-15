Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Election Results Announced For Waikato Regional Council

Saturday, 15 October 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

All votes have now been counted, with no changes to the make-up of the 14-member Waikato Regional Council announced on Election Day.

Elected members will take office tomorrow (Sunday, 16 October). However, an elected member cannot act until after they have been officially sworn in, which will take place during the triennial meeting of the new council starting at 11am on Thursday, 27 October.

A decision on who will be the chair and deputy chair will be made by councillors at that same meeting, being held in the council chambers in Hamilton. The meeting will be livestreamed: https://youtu.be/FVjgSt9S7gE.

A declaration of the official results has been published on the council’s website today: waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said the majority of councillors had already come together with the executive leadership team at an informal hui (meeting) at Maungatautari on Thursday.

“There are six incumbents who have returned, but with eight new regional councillors elected, it was a valuable opportunity to get to know one another and meet the executive team, as well as for councillors to share some of what they'd like to achieve over the next three years.

“It’s clear councillors have a shared desire and commitment to working as a team for the greater good of the Waikato region, and staff will support them in this,” Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (final results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Clarkson, Bruce 14,864 Elected 
Hughes, Chris 13,282 Elected 
Macdonald, Meshweyla 11,054   
Nickel, Jennifer 13,937 Elected 
Rimmington, Russ 12,716   
Strange, Angela 18,155 Elected 

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Downard, Mich’eal 6319 Elected 
Kidd, Peter 584   
Stevenson, Simone 4079   

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Maher, Warren 6979 Elected 
Tegg, Denis 6542   

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Adams, Anaru 2585   
Cookson, Robert 6596 Elected 
Dunbar-Smith, Ben 7957 Elected 
Goodman, Anita 3532   
Katzur, Justus 1082   
Sherwood, Philip 5943   
Van der Aa, Chris 2303   
Waine, David 1480   

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Hayman, Jennifer 4272   
Lichtwark, Fred 5994   
Smith, Noel 7389 Elected 
Storey, Pamela 7315 Elected 

Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Graf, Clyde 8467 Elected 
Kneebone, Stu 10,332 Elected 
Quayle, Barry 5905   
Sherriff, Judy 7438   

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Hodge, Kataraina   Elected unopposed 

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Mahuta, Tipa    Elected unopposed 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 