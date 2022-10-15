Final Election Results Announced For Waikato Regional Council
All votes have now been counted, with no changes to the make-up of the 14-member Waikato Regional Council announced on Election Day.
Elected members will take office tomorrow (Sunday, 16 October). However, an elected member cannot act until after they have been officially sworn in, which will take place during the triennial meeting of the new council starting at 11am on Thursday, 27 October.
A decision on who will be the chair and deputy chair will be made by councillors at that same meeting, being held in the council chambers in Hamilton. The meeting will be livestreamed: https://youtu.be/FVjgSt9S7gE.
A declaration of the official results has been published on the council’s website today: waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.
Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said the majority of councillors had already come together with the executive leadership team at an informal hui (meeting) at Maungatautari on Thursday.
“There are six incumbents who have returned, but with eight new regional councillors elected, it was a valuable opportunity to get to know one another and meet the executive team, as well as for councillors to share some of what they'd like to achieve over the next three years.
“It’s clear councillors have a shared desire and commitment to working as a team for the greater good of the Waikato region, and staff will support them in this,” Mr McLay said.
Waikato Regional Council councillors (final results)
Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)
|Clarkson, Bruce
|14,864
|Elected
|Hughes, Chris
|13,282
|Elected
|Macdonald, Meshweyla
|11,054
|Nickel, Jennifer
|13,937
|Elected
|Rimmington, Russ
|12,716
|Strange, Angela
|18,155
|Elected
Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)
|Downard, Mich’eal
|6319
|Elected
|Kidd, Peter
|584
|Stevenson, Simone
|4079
Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)
|Maher, Warren
|6979
|Elected
|Tegg, Denis
|6542
Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Adams, Anaru
|2585
|Cookson, Robert
|6596
|Elected
|Dunbar-Smith, Ben
|7957
|Elected
|Goodman, Anita
|3532
|Katzur, Justus
|1082
|Sherwood, Philip
|5943
|Van der Aa, Chris
|2303
|Waine, David
|1480
Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Hayman, Jennifer
|4272
|Lichtwark, Fred
|5994
|Smith, Noel
|7389
|Elected
|Storey, Pamela
|7315
|Elected
Waipā-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)
|Graf, Clyde
|8467
|Elected
|Kneebone, Stu
|10,332
|Elected
|Quayle, Barry
|5905
|Sherriff, Judy
|7438
Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy)
|Hodge, Kataraina
|Elected unopposed
Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy)
|Mahuta, Tipa
|Elected unopposed