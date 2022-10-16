UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Ashburton
Sunday, 16 October 2022, 4:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 October
One person has died following a single
vehicle crash on Gardiners Road,
Ashburton.
Five
other occupants of the vehicle have been transported to
hospital, two in
a critical condition and three in a
serious condition.
The vehicle left the road and
collided with a tree.
The road has been closed while
an investigation takes place.
Motorists are advised to
use an alternative
route.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...More>>