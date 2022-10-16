UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Ashburton

15 October

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Gardiners Road,

Ashburton.

Five other occupants of the vehicle have been transported to hospital, two in

a critical condition and three in a serious condition.

The vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The road has been closed while an investigation takes place.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

© Scoop Media

