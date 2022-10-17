Serious Crash, Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park - Counties Manukau

16 October

Police are attending a serious crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and

Burbank Ave in Clendon Park, Auckland tonight.

Indications are that at least one person has been seriously injured and

Roscommon Rd is likely to be blocked in both directions for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

