Serious Crash, Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park - Counties Manukau
Monday, 17 October 2022, 5:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16 October
Police are attending a serious crash at
the intersection of Roscommon Rd and
Burbank Ave in
Clendon Park, Auckland tonight.
Indications are that
at least one person has been seriously injured
and
Roscommon Rd is likely to be blocked in both
directions for some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
