Red van sought in Wellington hit and run
Monday, 17 October 2022, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin.
Wellington
Police investigating a serious hit and run incident in
Miramar are seeking sightings of a red van.
Police
were called to Argentine Ave, Miramar, at about 8.20pm on
Sunday evening (16October) where a man had been struck and
injured by a passing vehicle.
He is now in a serious
condition in Wellington hospital.
Witnesses describe
a red van, similar to a Toyota Hiace, which travelled north
on Argentine Ave, turning left into Chelsea
Street.
The van would have damage to the front
windscreen/left wing mirror. You can call 105 or make a
report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report, quoting file number
221016/4736.
Information can also be shared
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
