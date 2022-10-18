Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Hang Banner From Mt Victoria Tunnel

At 7:35 this morning Restore Passenger Rail supporters climbed to the top of the Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington and unfurled a banner. Police have stopped traffic on either side of the tunnel.

Spokesperson Te Wehi Ratana is calling for the government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country.

“I’m up here sounding the alarm for urgent climate action. We're in a climate emergency. Scientists tell us we have 2-3 years to determine the future of humanity but the government is not taking notice. I’ve got kids. I won’t sit by while their future is threatened by political inaction."

“Restoring passenger rail gives us the ability to move away from carbon intensive inter-regional travel while also reducing the financial burden for whānau to see and connect with each other."

“The tracks are there. Restoring passenger rail is a no-brainer. Let’s just get on with it."

This is the second week of Wellington traffic disruption by Restore Passenger Rail supporters.

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library.

