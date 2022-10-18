Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Kura Matatini O Taranaki WITT Celebrates Half Century

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Te Kura Matatini O Taranaki WITT

This year Te Kura Matatini o Taranaki WITT celebrates 50 years of providing education and training for the people of Taranaki.

“For the kaimahi and board at WITT it’s not about the institute or the buildings - it’s the people. We know tertiary education makes a difference to individuals, whānau and community and over 50 years we’re proud to have touched the lives of thousands of people in the region” says WITT Chief Executive John Snook.

WITT, formerly known as Taranaki Polytechnic, opened its doors on 1 February 1972 and became the 13th technical institute in New Zealand. At that time around 10 programmes were on offer including trades, technician and professional courses, shorthand typing and dairy farming. At the time the dairy farming course was the only one of its type incorporating industry placement training.

“From the start, WITT has taken its lead from the region and its people. From offering placement-based dairy farming courses in the seventies to working with industry and training people to work in renewable energy today,” says Snook.

Now 50 years on WITT offers more than 65 courses, including three Bachelor Degree programmes and a Postgraduate Diploma, and industry placements and practical based learning is at the heart of teaching.

The genesis for a polytechnic in Taranaki dates back to 22 May 1903 when the New Plymouth Technical College opened at the site of Central School. It was later moved to Liardet Street in 1907 and catered to those who never completed their secondary education.


In 1970 the Education Department purchased 16 acres of land in Bell Street from NPBHS and on 1 February 1972 Taranaki Polytechnic opened its doors. The Bell Street site we know today opened on 10 June 1976 with specialist facilities for art, dressmaking, hairdressing, typing and secretarial studies and labs for chemistry, physics, biology and electrical studies.

In 1992 the South Taranaki campus was opened on Union Street in Hāwera and in 2001 the Taranaki Polytechnic was renamed “Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki” (WITT).

“Our history has been dotted with change over the last 50 years including reacting to changes in regional workforce demands, expectations and needs and national and international change, but feeding work-ready graduates back out into the region and upskilling the workforce has remained a constant throughout this time,” says Snook.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kura Matatini O Taranaki WITT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 