Wellington Hit And Run: Appeal For Sighting Of Red Van
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of this red
van, as part of investigations into a serious hit and run
incident in Miramar.
Police were called to Argentine
Ave, Miramar, at about 8.20pm on Sunday evening (16 October)
where a man had been struck and injured by a passing
vehicle.
He is now in a critical condition in
Wellington hospital.
Witnesses describe a red van,
which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left into
Chelsea Street.
Police have obtained this image of a
van, which may be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota
Hiace.
The van would have damage to the front
windscreen/left wing mirror.
You can call 105 or make
a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report, quoting file number
221016/4736.
Information can also be shared
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
