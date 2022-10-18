Wellington Hit And Run: Appeal For Sighting Of Red Van

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of this red van, as part of investigations into a serious hit and run incident in Miramar.

Police were called to Argentine Ave, Miramar, at about 8.20pm on Sunday evening (16 October) where a man had been struck and injured by a passing vehicle.

He is now in a critical condition in Wellington hospital.

Witnesses describe a red van, which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left into Chelsea Street.

Police have obtained this image of a van, which may be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace.

The van would have damage to the front windscreen/left wing mirror.

You can call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

