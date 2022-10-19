Missing Diver Located Deceased - Central Hawke's Bay

18 October

Emergency services were called to Aramoana Beach in Central Hawke’s Bay

this evening, after a diver failed to surface.

Police were called at 7.35pm and worked with Coastguard to undertake a

search.

Tragically the diver was located unresponsive in the water at 8.15pm and

could not be revived.

Further details regarding the diver will not be released until all necessary

family notifications have taken place.

