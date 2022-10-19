Missing Diver Located Deceased - Central Hawke's Bay
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 5:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 October
Emergency services were called to
Aramoana Beach in Central Hawke’s Bay
this evening,
after a diver failed to surface.
Police were called
at 7.35pm and worked with Coastguard to undertake
a
search.
Tragically the diver was located
unresponsive in the water at 8.15pm and
could not be
revived.
Further details regarding the diver will not
be released until all necessary
family notifications have
taken
place.
