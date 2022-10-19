New Photo: Car Sought In Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt on Friday night are following several lines of enquiry.

Mr McKelvie was located at a Mason Ave address with serious injuries, and later died in hospital.

As part of the ongoing homicide inquiry, Police are seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV, and have released an image of it. The photo is attached below.

“This is a vehicle of interest, captured on CCTV footage in the Moera area around the time Mr McKelvie was at Mason Street. We are wanting assistance from members of the community to identify the vehicle and the occupant or occupants of it on Friday 14 October.”

Information can be given to Police via 105, referencing file number 221015/8888 and clicking 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

© Scoop Media

