Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic To Hold Giant Plant Sale At Central Campus

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A huge array of locally grown plants will be on sale at Otago Polytechnic’s annual Giant Plant Sale, to be held at its Central Otago Campus this Labour Weekend.

The main plant sale will be held at the Polytechnic’s Cromwell campus from 9.30am-12pm on Saturday 22 October, but pensioners with a gold card can choose to avoid the masses by attending a special 12pm-2pm timeslot the day before. Otago Polytechnic horticulture staff member Kathryn Sutherland says the sale is a popular fixture for the region’s gardeners. "Everyone loves the range of plants, fantastic bargains, free gardening advice and the chance to support our horticulture students. "All of the plants and vegetables on sale are perfectly suited to our Central Otago climate and have been propagated and grown by our horticulture students. "They’ve done an amazing job. We’re selling a wide array of plants and vegetables, from bedding plants to veges and herbs. We also have a variety of natives, tussocks and trees." Drought-resistant plants are a particular specialty. "Otago Polytechnic has a strong sustainable practice ethos and one of the things we’re big on is saving water. Drought-resident plants don’t require much water so we’re huge advocates of using them to create dry gardens." While the main focus of the day is plants and gardens, the sale is also a great family day out and a good chance to experience what happens on campus. There will be free beer and wine tastings prepared and run by Otago Polytechnic students. There’s also an opportunity to view the stone walls and features built by students of New Zealand’s only full-time stonemasonry course. Entry to the Giant Plant sale is free.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 