Coastguard Nelson Volunteer Wins International Award

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

Experienced Coastguard volunteer Rosie Musters has won the top international award for an individual in Search and Rescue (SAR) at the International Rescue Federation (IMRF) Awards overnight, recognising her outstanding contribution to Maritime SAR operations.

The award is one of five IMRF awards which recognise volunteer and professional SAR personnel from around the world who demonstrate an exceptional dedication to their communities, ready to help wherever they are needed.

For over 20 years at a national and local level, Rosie has made a significant volunteer contribution using her breadth of technical and operational expertise to enhance Coastguard’s training and SAR operations.

Told of her international accolade at Coastguard Nelson’s most recent training night, Rosie was overwhelmed by her surprise nomination and the efforts of her unit to get her recognised.

“I’m completely humbled, gobsmacked, astounded and lost for words. This would not be possible without having a whole dedicated team around me for so many years. They are like family to me – whether the local Nelson unit or Coastguard New Zealand as a whole, we’re an organisation that genuinely cares about its volunteers,” Rosie said.

“I’m honoured to receive this award on behalf of all volunteers who are all working towards a common cause as a team. We do this because it matters.”

In addition to her on-water volunteering, Rosie has spent close to a decade in the unit’s training role – a position that she has made her own alongside her other commitments. Rosie also continues to play an important role in the recruitment, training and mentoring of women and people of all ages at Coastguard Nelson – breaking down barriers and making the unit a more welcoming and diverse part of the local community.

“At Coastguard Nelson, we’re proud that 50% of our new recruits in the past two years have been women, with a crew just on Saturday predominately women. One of the barriers for women in Coastguard which we have addressed is the addition of a built-in flush toilet on-board Hohapata Sealord Rescue. It might be simple, but making these types of considerations can facilitate women feeling confident to pursue the exact same roles at Coastguard as men,” she said.

“Coastguard are working towards attracting younger volunteers, but there's still a very valuable role for those of us who have retired from our professional lives and can bring expertise and experience into the many shore-based roles that are integral to any rescue operation.”

Rosie was also a key part of Coastguard Nelson’s IMRF award-winning rescue of the yacht Ocean Gem and its 6-man crew in 2020. Rosie was duty officer and Coastguard Incident Manager for the duration of this long and taxing rescue. Her involvement began prior to midnight 18 March 2020 and continued until after the rescued vessel and its crew were safely towed into Port Nelson close to 20 hours later.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have an individual like Rosie Musters within our team. She is somebody you can rely upon 24/7 and no matter what is happening, she will always be one of the amazing ones that you can always count on to get the job done in an incredibly professional manner,” said Coastguard Nelson President, Clive Paul.

“The boaties of Nelson are so fortunate that she’ll always have their backs and Rosie, and her team, will bring them home safely.”

