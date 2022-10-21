Pedestrian death - Dunedin
Friday, 21 October 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
20 October
A pedestrian struck by a car in Carroll Street,
Dunedin today has died.
The crash occurred at 2.30pm
today.
The pedestrian was transported to Dunedin Hospital
in a critical condition and sadly passed away this evening.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
