Statement From Mayor Janet Holborow
Friday, 21 October 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Council to carefully consider Te Uruhi
Mayor Janet
Holborow says the future of Te Uruhi is a priority for the
newly elected Kāpiti Coast District Council.
“As a
Council, we have been listening to the community and their
concerns regarding the Te Uruhi project. The project is
currently in a resource consent process and we are seeking
further advice on what options are available to us as a
matter of priority.
“We acknowledge that there are a
range of views and it is important that we carefully
consider these before we come together to make a decision.
We will be continuing to engage with our iwi
partners.”
