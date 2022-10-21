Statement From Mayor Janet Holborow

Council to carefully consider Te Uruhi

Mayor Janet Holborow says the future of Te Uruhi is a priority for the newly elected Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“As a Council, we have been listening to the community and their concerns regarding the Te Uruhi project. The project is currently in a resource consent process and we are seeking further advice on what options are available to us as a matter of priority.

“We acknowledge that there are a range of views and it is important that we carefully consider these before we come together to make a decision. We will be continuing to engage with our iwi partners.”

