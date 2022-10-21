Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tragedy Follows Day Of Fun On The Water

Friday, 21 October 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

A day of fun that turned into tragedy has highlighted a range of safety failings involving a skipper when he took friends out on Auckland Harbour in 2020.

Zhenhua Yang was sentenced this week in the Auckland District Court for an incident resulting in the death of a passenger while on a scuba diving trip in February 2020. Mr Yang was the skipper of the vessel.

Mr Yang was charged under the Maritime Transport Act for operating a ship in a manner that caused unnecessary danger to others.

The owner of the Erica set out from Westhaven Marina with eight passengers on board, including a number of experienced divers.

While on the trip, four people went diving near Billy Goat Point, off Motutapu Island, and re-surfaced approximately twenty minutes later.

Two of those in the water struggled to get back onto the vessel.

Mr Yang then decided to reverse the vessel towards them to avoid nearby rocks, but he did not confirm it was safe before doing so. He reversed without line of sight, unable to see the divers.

The propeller stuck one of the divers, who suffered fatal injuries.

Maritime NZ’s Investigations Manager, Pete Dwen says there were a number of failings that directly caused the incident.

"Mr Yang did not keep an eye on the divers, allowed his vessel to drift and then decided to reverse, without confirming that people in the water behind the vessel were out of the way.

"When the divers were trying to get back into the vessel, they were asked to swim to the side of the vessel.

"The location of the divers was not formally confirmed prior to the vessel reversing."

The death is a tragic example of what can happen when people make assumptions.

"Always check; the water is not the place for assumptions. In this instance Mr Yang ended up taking a life.

"Poor situational awareness and decision-making in this case led to catastrophic results," Pete Dwen says.

Editor’s note

Mr Yang was sentenced and fined $5,850. He was also ordered to pay just over $14,000 towards the costs already occurred for the victims funeral.

The court also ordered Mr Yang to pay $150,000 in reparation to three different parties connected to the victim.

This sentencing occurred during Safer Boating Week please feel free to include some of our 2021 fatalities and recreational craft information.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 