Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buller Health’s 24/7 Acute Care Services To Operate At Reduced Capacity During Labour Weekend

Friday, 21 October 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by Buller Health’s Foote Ward team will be provided at a reduced capacity from 11pm Friday 21 October 2022 to 7 am Tuesday 25 October 2022.

For Labour Weekend, the following temporary services will continue to be provided:

  • Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by our Foote Ward team will only be available between 7:00am – 11:00pm daily.
  • Outside of these hours, all acute care will be managed in the same way as rural services provided by St John who will be supported by a PRIME trained clinician. Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau Hospital.

“Due to on-going staffing pressures, we introduced temporary changes to services at Buller Health in mid-August and were able to reinstate Foote Ward’s 24/7 urgent patient stabilisation and observation services on Monday, 10 October 2022. Unfortunately, this weekend we find ourselves in the situation where overnight services need to be reconfigured to ensure we can safely manage patients with our available staffing” says Philip Wheble, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast’s General Manager.

“These changes have been made so that urgent acute care as well as routine primary care to the wider-Westport community can be maintained. We appreciate that this situation is not ideal and we value the Buller community’s on-going understanding and support of this situation.

“Staffing pressures are not just confined to the West Coast but are being experienced both nationally and internationally. We have an active recruitment strategy and our recruitment team is working hard to fill the current vacancies across the West Coast. Alongside local recruitment initiatives, Te Whatu Ora is currently running a global campaign for nurses to work in New Zealand.

“If you or a member of your whānau needs emergency or acute care these services are still available 24/7 – they are just being provided in a different way. You can continue to help us out by booking your routine health care appointments early,” says Mr Wheble.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

· For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday – Friday 8:45am – 5:00pm. – noting they are closed on Labour Day Monday 24 October. (check)

· If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

· If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

· For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

· If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whānau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 