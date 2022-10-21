Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Suite Of Safety Improvements Between Whangārei And Wellsford Set To Start Next Week

Friday, 21 October 2022, 2:40 pm
Press Release: NZTA

As part of Road to Zero, Aotearoa’s road safety strategy, construction for stage one of the central section of the Whangārei to Wellsford safety improvements is set to start next Wednesday 26 October.

Part of a 79km corridor of State Highway 1 (SH1) connecting Northland and Auckland, the project is divided into three areas and will be delivered in several stages to minimise disruption to road users.

Stage one of the central section involves a 17-kilometre stretch between the Port Marsden Highway (SH15) to north of Brynderwyn Hill.

This section has been designed to cater for the specific terrain, road conditions and usage of the corridor. The safety improvements for the central section will include:

  • a wider median from Port Marsden Highway roundabout to Lagoon Bridge
  • flexible median barrier from Port Marsden Highway roundabout to Sandford Road
  • flexible safety posts from Sandford Road to Lagoon Bridge
  • a wider median from north of Finlayson Brook Road to Waipū Gorge Road.

Wide centrelines create more space between lanes and help separate oncoming vehicles, reducing serious crashes by up to 20%. Flexible median barriers can also reduce deaths and serious injuries by 65%. They prevent head-on crashes which is how most people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Construction for this stage is expected to be complete by towards the end of summer 2023.

Temporary traffic control will be in place at all times so please keep to the temporary speed restrictions to protect our crews working in and alongside the road.

The project is being delivered as part of Road to Zero which aims to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on New Zealand’s roads. Road to Zero sets an initial target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand’s roads, streets, cycleways and footpaths by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner page.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to keep the state highway network safe, accessible and resilient.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 