Serious Crash, Ōpōtiki - Bay Of Plenty

Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people are in critical condition following a crash in Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services were called to King Street, near Abbott Lane, about 7:45pm to reports of a single vehicle crash.

Two people in the vehicle were critically injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and people are asked to avoid the area - the road is likely to be closed for some time.

