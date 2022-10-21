Serious Crash, Ōpōtiki - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people are in critical condition following a crash in
Ōpōtiki.
Emergency services were called to King
Street, near Abbott Lane, about 7:45pm to reports of a
single vehicle crash.
Two people in the vehicle were
critically injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised and people are asked to avoid the area - the road is
likely to be closed for some
time.
