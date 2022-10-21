Councillor Laurie Foon To Be Wellington’s New Deputy Mayor

Second term city councillor Laurie Foon will be Wellington’s new Deputy Mayor.

Wellington Mayor-elect Tory Whanau says Laurie was initially hesitant to accept the role when she first offered it to her.

“I actually saw that as a benefit as it told me that when she accepted it was for all the right reasons – for the benefit of Wellington and Wellingtonians.

“I have 100 per cent trust in Laurie. We have a shared vision and she has the respect of councillors based on her kindness and honesty.

“Laurie also has strong connections with the business community which will prove invaluable as we bring them along on the journey of change which faces the city.”

“I must also say it is also important to me that I support women in leadership,” Mayor-elect Whanau says.

Deputy Mayor-elect Laurie Foon says she felt “incredibly honoured to bring her positive mahi to the city” as deputy.

“I will support Tory so she can be the best she can be for the city and provide a solid bridge between the Mayor’s office and councillors.

“I see a big part of my role as helping create a unified council to make good decisions on behalf of all Wellingtonians.”

Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be presented with their respective chains at an official inauguration ceremony on 26 October.

