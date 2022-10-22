Serious Crash, Stanmore Road - Canterbury

Police are making enquiries after a serious crash near the intersection of

Stanmore and Gloucester Streets this morning.

About 3.30am, a vehicle of interest was sighted by Police on Bealey Road.

A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop on Stanmore Road, however the driver

fled. A pursuit was not initiated.

The vehicle crashed a short time later, striking another vehicle and power

poles.

One person from the fleeing vehicle received critical injuries and went

through to hospital. The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene this morning, and an

investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

