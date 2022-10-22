Serious Crash, Stanmore Road - Canterbury
Saturday, 22 October 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a serious crash near
the intersection of
Stanmore and Gloucester Streets this
morning.
About 3.30am, a vehicle of interest was
sighted by Police on Bealey Road.
A unit signalled for
the vehicle to stop on Stanmore Road, however the
driver
fled. A pursuit was not initiated.
The
vehicle crashed a short time later, striking another vehicle
and power
poles.
One person from the fleeing
vehicle received critical injuries and went
through to
hospital. The occupant of the other vehicle was
uninjured.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the
scene this morning, and an
investigation into the
circumstances of the incident is
ongoing.
