Serious Crash, Taita - Wellington



New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling

The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>



Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need

Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down

The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>

