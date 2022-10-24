Update - Serious Crash, Pohuehue - Waitematā
Monday, 24 October 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's patience following the
serious crash on SH1, Pohuehue, this
afternoon.
Traffic management is still in place and is
likely to remain there for some time.
There will be
extensive delays.
Police advise motorists to continue
to avoid the area - take an alternate route or delay travel,
if
possible.
