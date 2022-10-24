Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Kekerengu
Monday, 24 October 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 near Kekerengu, Marlborough is closed
while emergency services attend a fatal crash.
The
crash involving a single vehicle was reported to Police at
3.10pm. One person is deceased and another is reported to
have moderate injuries.
Serious Crash Unit have been
notified. Diversions are in place, motorists are asked to
avoid the area and to expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Underneath the renewed fighting in Northern Ethiopia, a post-TPLF Tigray is becoming increasingly likely. TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) can no longer make significant military gains as Ethiopian defense forces are steadily eroding its fighting capabilities, liberating strategic locations, and closing in on its command centers. Its leaders may soon have to choose between a negotiated exit or a total defeat. In either case, Ethiopia’s post-war trajectory will begin.More>>