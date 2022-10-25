Serious Crash, Weymouth - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Mahia Road and Sandwick Drive, Weymouth, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police were called about 5am.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

