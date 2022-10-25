Waikato Police investigating commercial incidents overnight

Waikato District Police are investigating a number of commercial burglaries across the district overnight.

Police responded to events in Thames, Chartwell, central Hamilton, Hamilton East and Tamahere calling in Police Eagle helicopter to provide additional support to staff on the ground.

Police were notified of a ram raid at Westfield Mall in the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell shortly after 1.20am, where a stolen Subaru was allegedly used to breach the doors and the northern end of the mall.

At 3.55am, a Nissan Tiida was used to smash the front door of a petrol station on Naylor Street in Hamilton. On Police arrival it was discovered that two cafes on Cambridge Road had also been broken into.

Police have also received reports of a burglary at a premises on Devine Road, Tamahere.

Meanwhile, in Thames, a café was burgled at about 2am and a car was stolen from the location. The offenders then allegedly drove the vehicle to a Cochrane Street premises where they gained entry.

Shortly after that, the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a third burglary at a Pollen Street premises where a golf club was used to smash a window.

Acting Waikato District Commander Andrea McBeth says Police are continuing to work hard to piece the events from overnight together, including investigating whether they are linked.

"We are following some good lines of enquiry and want to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to track down the offenders and hold them to account.

"We understand the public frustration in regards to the ongoing commercial burglaries and are utilising all available resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter last night.

"We thank the public for their ongoing assistance in reporting these matters to Police."

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents or the people involved should call 105. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees something of concern happening should call 111 immediately.

