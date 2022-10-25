Police Recruitment Events In Taranaki

Are you interested in a career with the New Zealand Police?

Staff will host two events across the Taranaki area over the next couple of weeks.

The recruitment events will include presentations from a variety of workgroups, showcasing the diverse roles within Police.

The events are a great opportunity for the community to come along, meet their local officers, and learn more about police work.

There are a number of presentations planned to showcase the different opportunities a career in the Police can provide to potential future officers, their families and whānau.

“Policing has changed significantly and these events are a great way for the public to gain an understanding of what a modern Police service looks like,” says Sergeant Viv Teremoana.

“We really want people from Taranaki to come and join us. We need people who care about helping to keep this great part of New Zealand safe.

“There are so many career paths to choose from within Police, these events are a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining Police to come along, talk to our staff, and find out more.”

Diversity in Police is important for all New Zealanders, and we are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible policing service for New Zealanders.

We encourage anyone interested, iwi, whānau and friends to attend these community events to find out more information and talk to recruiting staff.

There will be an opportunity to have a korero with Police officers at a barbeque sausage sizzle following the events.

If you’re 16-years or older, please register to come along and check it out.

To find out more and check for other community events near you go to: https://www.newcops.govt.nz

Details of events:

Location: East End Surf Live Saving Club

Date: Monday, 31 October 2022

Address: East End Beach, Nobs Line, Strandon, New Plymouth 4312

Time: 5pm-8pm

Contact: newcops@police.govt.nz

Location: TSB Hub (Camberwell Lounge)

Date: Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Address: Camberwell Road, Hawera 4610

Time: 10am-1pm

Contact: newcops@police.govt.nz

