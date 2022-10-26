Mahi Continues On Future Of Tauranga Racecourse Reserve

Issues raised by the community on the future of the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve have prompted Tauranga City Council to delay hearing submissions until early 2023.

The main issues requiring clarification include sites for a potential relocation of the racecourse and equestrian facilities; opening up the golf course for increased community use and safe access to the Kōpurererua Valley; and clarifying the potential for health services on the site.

Council asked for community feedback on three options as part of the Greerton Maarawaewae Study in July-August 2022, including a combined health and recreation option, a central park option and an enhanced status quo option.

Anne Tolley, Commission Chair, says work to clarify outstanding issues will delay the consideration of submissions until early next year.

“Originally the hearings were supposed to take place in November, followed by deliberations and a decision by the Commission in December,” says Anne.

“However, it’s vital that these issues are fully explored before a decision is made so that we can make a fair and robust recommendation to the Crown around the future use of the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve.”

Christine Jones, Strategy, Growth and Governance General Manager at Tauranga City Council, says she’s really pleased that people took the time to make a submission.

“There was some good korero with the public through the community events that took place at the Mount Maunganui Little Big Markets, Tauriko Crossing, at the Racecourse itself and at the Toi Ohomai Campus at Windermere.

“We welcome all the views that have been provided and will ensure all submissions are provided to the Commission prior to the hearings next year.”

The consultation on the three options generated a total of 897 submissions. People were asked which option they preferred and encouraged to share their reasons for choosing a particular option.

The following are the numbers of submissions received in support of each option:

Option A: Health and Recreation (Council’s preferred option) – 201

Option B: Central Park – 128

Option C: Enhanced Status Quo – 548

No option selected – 5

Other – 15 (these are submissions that don’t fall into any of the above categories – for example, support more than one option or submitted an alternative option).

“The comments received through the submissions process have enabled Council to get a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities of each option. This information has emphasised the need for further investigation, and we will undertake that work so that its outcomes can be considered as part of the deliberations process,” says Christine.

For more information, including copies of all the submissions, visit Council’s website www.tauranga.govt.nz/greertonmaarawaewae

© Scoop Media

