Be prepared for your outdoor adventure

A long weekend of warm weather prompted many to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

At around midnight on Sunday two people attempting the Tongariro Alpine Crossing were rescued by a Land Search and Rescue team and helicopter.

The pair called for help after they became exhausted and realised the track was beyond their abilities.

Police, LandSAR, Department of Conservation, and Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro are reminding those planning trips into the outdoors to choose the right track for their ability and to be prepared.

“As the weather improves and people look to head out into the mountains, it’s important to keep the Land Safety Code in mind,” says Senior Constable Barry Shepherd. "We want people to remember their day out for all the right reasons, not because they had a miserable time and had to be rescued.”

Te Ngaehe Wainikau of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro says “respect the Maunga, respect yourself, and respect your personal safety. When we enter this domain, we should do so with the primary focus being our safety and preparedness. The cost of each rescue is not just financial, the cost is also the pain inflicted on your loved ones, the anguish of companions, the potential danger and trauma experienced by the rescue teams, and the mamae of Tangata Whenua.

"Ngati Hikairo ki Tongariro wishes that all who visit Tongariro have an enriching and safe experience and that they leave with warm uplifting memories.

"Kia tau te rangimarie ki runga i a tatou katoa – may peace be upon us all.”

Hiking on Mt Tongariro should not be taken lightly – to put the Tongariro Alpine Crossing into an urban context, the climb is equivalent to ascending the Auckland Sky Tower stairs more than three times. The hike requires physical exertion equivalent to walking a marathon – it’s a 20-kilometre hike over a mountain. Preparation is vital.

Theo Chapman, DOC Senior Ranger, Public Safety says “there is a wealth of information and advice available online to be well informed before embarking on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. We encourage people to visit the DOC website and carefully select the right destination for their fitness and experience level.

"Always check the forecast before heading out and don’t hesitate to turn-back if things aren’t going well. Your safety is your responsibility in the outdoors – make good decisions and get home safe.”

The five rules of the Land Safety Code:

1. Choose the right trip for you: Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. It’s important to choose a trip that suits you and everyone in your group. When you are looking at the options, make sure you think about everyone’s fitness levels and experience in the outdoors.

2. Understand the weather: It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Weather can make or break a trip. It’s one of the most important things to consider when going into the outdoors.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food: Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Any trip, even if it is short or easy, needs preparation. Packing the right things makes trips safer and more enjoyable.

4. Share your plans and take ways to get help: Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. We all want our trips to go as planned – but sometimes they don’t. If you got hurt or lost on your trip, how would you get help?

5. Take care of yourself and each other: Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together. The best way to enjoy your experience in the outdoors and make it home safely is to look out for one another.

Use the Plan My Walk app [1] to find the right track for your ability. It’s important to find the right track that suits your group’s, skill, and experience levels. The app also enables you to check for any track alerts issued by DOC and weather warnings. There’s also a suggested gear list, which can be sent to group members and emergency contacts.

For more information about the Tongariro Alpine Crossing check out Department of Conservation’s website.



