Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hinewai Ormsby Elected As Youngest And First Wahine Chairperson Of The Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

In a moving ceremony today, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has elected its youngest and first wahine Māori as chairperson, Hinewai Ormsby.

The Council held its inaugural meeting at the Napier Conference Centre where councillors were sworn in for the triennium 2022-2025.

Councillor Ormsby, at 39 years, is the youngest regional council chair in the country. She is of Ngāti Paaru, Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Mahu and Ngai Tawhao descent, and affiliated to Waiohiki, Wharerangi and Moteo marae.

Central Hawke’s Bay councillor Will Foley was elected as deputy chairperson.

Councillor Martin Williams, who nominated Councillor Ormsby, says the Council needed to own Te Mana o Te Wai, the biodiversity crisis and the climate crisis.

“Councillor Ormsby is the right person for this role at this time – because of her dedication, commitment and resolve. She is a woman who walks the talk, and has humanity and humility."

On being elected, Councillor Ormsby’s whānau gave a rousing haka in support, and her husband Cam and children embraced her.

Councillor Ormsby says it is an honour to take on the leadership role with the support of friends, and whānau in the room.

“We are in a new era and it’s an exciting one where we can challenge perceived assumptions about how success can be achieved together.

“We must be brave and confront these challenges for our people and region and for the benefit of our taiao (environment). We are at the greatest pivotal point that will call on the skills and attributes of each of us to steer the region through rough waters.

“Your (councillors) values that you bring from diverse backgrounds will come to the table, and we will be stronger together– me kōkiri whakamua tātau.”

Councillor Foley says he is privileged to represent Central Hawke’s Bay and the next few years will require leadership by the whole Council to set the vision for the region and give good direction to staff. “We all must stay on the same waka.”

At the inauguration, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman Bayden Barber acknowledged the councillors from all parts of the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe.

He summed up the sentiments from the whaikorero, the leaders who had spoken on behalf of mana whenua and the Council, saying the opportunities were in the palms of the hands of the councillors and as a community, to work together collaboratively.

“It is the first time the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has two Māori seats, Thompson Hokianga and Charles Lambert, who bring taonga from their descendants to the table.”

The HBRC councillors are: Neil Kirton, Martin Williams, Hinewai Ormsby (Ahuriri/Napier general constituency), Jock Mackintosh, Sophie Siers, Xan Harding (Heretaunga-Hastings general constituency), Charles Lambert (Māui ke te Raki Māori constituency), Hokianga Thompson (Māui ke te Tonga constituency), Di Roadley (Wairoa general constituency), Jerf van Beek (Ngaruroro general constituency), Will Foley (Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay general constituency).

The first ordinary meeting of the Council will be held on 16 November, 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 