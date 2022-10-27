Charges Following Fatal Crash, Invercargill
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police have completed the investigation into
a crash that
resulted in the death of a
16-year-old.
The crash occurred on Monday, 1 August
2022, on Nith Street, Invercargill.
As a result, a
17-year-old youth has been referred to Youth Aid, charged
with
Reckless Driving Causing Death.
Police would
like to thank members of the public who came forward
with
information and assisted with the
investigation.
Police would also like to acknowledge
the parents and family of the
16-year-old victim at this
very difficult
time.
