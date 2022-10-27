Charges Following Fatal Crash, Invercargill

Invercargill Police have completed the investigation into a crash that

resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

The crash occurred on Monday, 1 August 2022, on Nith Street, Invercargill.

As a result, a 17-year-old youth has been referred to Youth Aid, charged with

Reckless Driving Causing Death.

Police would like to thank members of the public who came forward with

information and assisted with the investigation.

Police would also like to acknowledge the parents and family of the

16-year-old victim at this very difficult time.

